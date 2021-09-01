MOUNT WASHINGTON — Closing of the woodlands today came not a moment too soon for Ezra (Zeke) Whitbeck, fire observer on Mount Everett, who knows what a holocaust could result from a campfire spark or a carelessly discarded cigarette. He’s been on the job at the Mount Everett Reservation 21 years and he’s never seen the woods so dry for this time of year.
“Why, the season is three weeks ahead,” he says. “Look at the foliage. It’s like the end of September.”
From his observation post in the 50-foot tower on top of 2624-foot Mount Everett, he can see huge patches of brown and yellow on the hills below. For 15 or 20 miles in every direction stretches a dry, dusty landscape as ready to crackle into flames as a month-old Christmas tree.
Nearer at hand, the clumps of white birch are a seared yellow and the wild huckleberry bushes look as if they’d been hit by the blight. Given a stiff wind, a forest fire could either spread along the ground, race through the tree tops or simply consume everything in its path.
For this reason Mr. Whitbeck is glad the area is closed until rain comes. This action has been taken several times before — although never so early in the year — and it seems the only way to cut the risk to a minimum.
Even so, he is keeping a sharp lookout for signs of smoke on the reservation as well as on the neighboring mountains. In fighting forest fires, the early alarm is all-important.
If Mr. Whitbeck spies smoke that isn’t coming from a chimney, he calls the forest fire warden of that town. The warden checks to see if a fire permit has been granted for that location and if not, he investigates. If the blaze is obviously a forest fire out of control, Mr. Whitbeck so informs the warden, who doesn’t fuss around with the permits. He goes into action, and if the fire is serious enough, may call for help from the Forest Fire Patrol.
Observer Whitbeck knows the countryside like the back of his hand and doesn’t use maps much unless he is communicating with another fire station. Frequently two or more stations exchange bearings on a fire in order to fix its location exactly.
This co-operation extends across state lines, even though the fire observers are state employees under the state Department of Natural Resources. Information is exchanged with stations in Copake and Pine Plains, N.Y., Mohawk and Dennis Hill State Forests in Connecticut, as well as with stations in Monterey, Lenox, Tolland and Chester. Within the state, most of the stations are roughly 21 miles apart.