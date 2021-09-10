Walking through a meadow livened only by crickets, even the crickets were shut out of the consciousness of a real estate man and his clients recently at Richmond by a discovery they made. Staring from a brush patch were two protruding grave stones which none of the party knew existed. On one of these was this inscription, “To the memory of John Burghardt …” At least one of the party read no farther for the moment, being himself John H. C. Burghardt of 57 Bay State Road. The incident momentarily shook his composure, to say the least.
Thereby hangs a tale, the concluding chapter of which was the deed recorded Thursday in the Registry of Deeds, whereby Mr. Burghardt retrieved for a posterity of Burghardts part of the tract deeded Coonrod Burghardt, his great-grandfather several times removed, by the General Court in compensation of services rendered early settlers, as a surveying engineer and for losses as his clients’ bondsman. The first Burghardt was granted the land in 1742, and never occupied it. He lived on a farm at Great Barrington at one time that now is the Housatonic Agricultural Society’s fair ground. Beside John Burghardt’s rests the tombstone of his son, Dr. Hugo Burghardt, onetime well known Richmond physician and Shay’s Rebellion participant.
The two gravestones are still in pretty good condition, despite the fact that they were put up at the death of John, in 1817, and Hugo, in 1822. That of John is especially well preserved and all the letters in the epitaph that nowadays would be considered unduly elaborate, are perfectly legible.
The tombstone of John Burghardt reads:
“To the memory of John Burghardt and Eleanor, his wife. In their lives they were united and in their deaths not far divided. He died Jan. 1, 1817; aged 82 years. She died Dec. 8, 1816; aged 75 years.”
“Gone to the grave: forever fled
No: t’is the dross alone thats dead
The soul of origin divine
God’s glorious image freed from day
In heaven’s eternal sphere shall shine”
The other tombstone bears this inscription: —
“In memory of Doc. T. Hugo Burghardt, who died Oct. 18, 1822, age 55 years.”
“If naive genius, a cultivated intellect, a feeling heart, or skill, in a useful profession, could procure exemption from the grave, the moldering form within had not returned to dust.”