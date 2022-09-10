If animals could vote, Raymond E. Crow, who's running for Ward 2 Councilman, would be a cinch to be elected.
Mr. Crow, who lives at 953 Tyler St., loves our furry and feathered friends — not to mention bees — and they seem to love him back.
For instance, there's Charlie the rhesus monkey. He's a tough customer, Charlie, but when Mr. Crow sweet talks him in his cage beside the Crow garage, Charlie really pals up. Outside the cage he's great at pushing tricycles and pulling off windshield wipers.
And then there's Charlie's pal, Bill the raccoon. Bill occupies the adjoining cage and is very pleasant for a raccoon, an ordinarily unsociable beast. He likes to have Mr. Crow pet him and he plays nicely with Charlie. "That raccoon could kill Charlie," Mr. Crow says, "but he's decent about it."
Bill and Charlie are a couple of Mr. Crow's pets. He's been collecting them since he was so high, with the encouragement, or at least acquiescence, of his amiable wife, Jennie.
Time was Mr. Crow had a crow. Its name was Jim, and Mr. Crow taught it to talk. It fell in with bad company, however, and learned to swear. Mr. Crow's daughter, Barbara, now Mrs. Stephen Strauss, was a small girl at the time and brought her Crane School class down to meet Jim.
"I told the teacher I wouldn't be responsible," Mr. Crow recalls sadly.
Jim finally had to go because he talked so loudly nobody in the neighborhood could sleep. He would perch on the porch and shout, "Get up, Barbara," at all hours.
Others in Mr. Crow's current menagerie are a beagle named Spud, a huge St. Bernard named Penny and a tiny Maltese — a type of poodle — named Buttons. Penny and Buttons are great pals, Penny going so far as to chew up big bones for her little chum. In his time, Mr. Crow has domiciled skunks, squirrels, canaries, and porcupines.
But his oldest and best love are bees. His father was a bee man before him, and Mr. Crow has carried on the tradition with enthusiasm. When a swarm of bees light anywhere in Berkshire County, the call goes out for Mr. Crow, who knows how to coax them into less inconvenient quarters.