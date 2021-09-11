Pittsfield’s first woman candidate for mayor appeared on the scene Thursday, confirming rumors current for several days that a woman was circulating nomination papers.
Mrs. Alexander A. Quaglietti, wife of a GE Naval Ordnance employee and mother of three children, said today that she had nearly completed her papers. Most of her signers are women, she added.
The candidate said she would have a statement within a few days, but she pointed to the current bus situation as a leading issue.
“I have an issue,” she said.
“I’ve talked to a lot of mothers, and they’re really outraged abut this bus situation. And they think this two-mile limit is outrageous.”
The reference is to the School Committee’s provision of special bus service for children living more than two miles from the schools, but none for children within that distance.
Mrs. Quaglietti added a comment on the Berkshire Street Railway Co. Strike. “If we’re going to have one man hold the city in his hand,” she said, “it’s time we did something about it.” She said she would have more to say on the subject later.
Mrs. Quaglietti has never run for any office before, although she was steward and social chairman of IUE Local 255 at GE, where she formerly was employed in the capacitor department.
Mrs. Quaglietti, the former Virginia Bannick of Pittsfield, has also been active in fund drives for the Girls Club, Heart Fund and other charities.
She has three daughters, one a student at St. Joseph’s High School and the other two pupils at St. Charles’ School.
The family lives at 38 Berkeley St.