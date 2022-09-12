Johnny Ostellino is all set to go back to school, but something new has been added. He can swim.
Johnny, 10, was the first boy to pass the swim test for beginners this summer at the Boys’ Club camp in Richmond. He not only can swim, he can dive. And what makes this worthy of note is that Johnny has been blind since birth.
This weekend, his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Victor C. Ostellino of 1083 Tyler St., will take Johnny back to the Perkins School for the Blind, in Watertown, where he has been a student for four years.
While at the Boys’ Club camp, Johnny had the advantage of a teacher who is experienced in working with blind children. He is Warren E. French, 19, who comes from Weston and taught swimming at the Perkins School last year. He and Johnny, however, never met there, since he teaches older children.
Mr. French came to the Boys’ Club last June and is on the permanent staff. He is now starting beginners courses every Tuesday and Thursday afternoons at 4.
The main difference, Mr. French says, in teaching blind persons to swim “is that you have to explain everything. You have to get in the water with them. If you want them to point their toes you have to let them feel your leg.”
He loves working with blind children. “Blind children,” he says, “want to learn, and they will work very hard at whatever they want to do.”
Mr. French, a graduate of Weston High School, hopes to attend Berkshire Community College next semester on a part-time basis. He eventually hopes to go on and get a degree in physical education.