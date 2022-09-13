"Miss Pittsfield," Miss Martha E. Hick, who crowned herself with glory at the Atlantic City pageant last week by winning high ranking prizes or honorable mention in every contest in which she was entered, has several offers for commercializing her popularity and beauty. One of these offers was received from a vaudeville management before the pageant was closed.
It is very doubtful, however, whether "Miss Pittsfield" will accept any of these offers. Her intentions are to return to Pittsfield tonight and resume her studies in the senior class at the Pittsfield high school tomorrow.
The young women selected as the last 15 after eliminations have been completed practically always receive offers from theatre owners, vaudeville act producers and motion picture firms to commercialize their beauty and many accept.
"Miss Greater New York" last year signed up a contract with the "Rio Rita" company, now playing in New York, and she has been very successful in this production. The present "Miss New York" also received several flattering offers in Atlantic City.
"Miss Pittsfield," however, feels that with beauty alone and not talent for vaudeville accomplishments or other theatrical ability, her success would be of but short life and she would prefer to continue with her class in high school and then to continue her studies in art designing in higher institutions of learning.
Although the pageant was concluded at midnight on Friday, all the young women entrants remained in Atlantic City as the guests of the director general Saturday, Sunday and yesterday to have a little pleasure in the resort city and also to take opportunity for a well earned and deserved rest. The contestants were completely tired out after the pageant activities.
"Miss Pittsfield" and her mother, Mrs. Ernest Hick, will in all probability arrive home at 8 o'clock tonight and many of her friends are planning to give her a reception at the railroad station.