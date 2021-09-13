When you're referring in this city to Tim Ryan, the first idea that comes to the minds of the younger and present generation is that portly North Gate restaurateur and Holy Cross catcher of the early 1920s. Well you don't know the half of it, brother, because the real Tim Ryan of this city is that stately-looking, six-foot gentleman, wearing a Kit Carson goatee on his chin — the man, who not only is the father of that Woodlawn Avenue busboy but who can walk the legs off any one of his three sons today, the day before he and Mrs. Ryan observe their 50th wedding anniversary.
Tomorrow is going to be a big day for Mr. and Mrs. Timothy John Ryan of 493 Wahconah Street. First they will attend mass at 9 at St. Patrick's Church, Hinsdale, where they were married, and the celebrant will be Rev. John Clark of Ridgefield, N.J., brother of Mrs. Ryan. Then there will be a breakfast at the Irving House, Dalton, for the Ryans and the immediate families. In the afternoon and evening, there will be an open house at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Timothy J. Ryan Jr., 90 Elberon Avenue.
By this time, the perambulating of Mr. Ryan should be known all over the city. Only a week ago the 75-year-old celebrant took a 10-mile walk. Occasionally he goes on a little jaunt to Lanesboro. Other times he heads south or west, according to his heart's content. His goatee sets him off well, but Tim Ryan Sr. cuts a striking figure even without the chin embellishment because he carries his six-foot frame well and he has a healthy, rosy complexion. The goatee only has been a fixture for the past six years. Mr. Ryan thought he might take a try at it and it took. His father used to wear a so-called Irish beard.
The Ryans and their six children came down to this city from Hinsdale shortly after the turn of the century in about the same period that many other now prominent families moved here. There were the Mackens, the Farrells, the Walshes, the McCarthys, the Gallaghers, the Blakes, Walkers, Russells to mention a few.
Tim Ryan, one of the eight sons of Richard and Mary Cahill Ryan, was a pretty fair hitter on the Hinsdale town team and a worker in the Hinsdale woolen mill when he took Mary J. Clark, daughter of Patrick and Mary Cassidy Clark, for a wife. Her parents, originally Lanesboro farmers, operated the old Clark Farm in Hinsdale, which extended from Maple Street. Mrs. Ryan was born in Lanesboro but the family moved to Hinsdale when she was a baby. The late Rev. Daniel F. Cronin married the couple.
Moving to Pittsfield about 1909, Mr. Ryan went to work for the General Electric, was a shipping and receiving clerk there until he retired in 1932 "much to my wife's sorrow."