One quality which Ted Mezejewski, St. Joseph’s High’s new personable 26-year-old football coach, possesses in abundance is imagination. Eleven years ago, it cast him in the role of the only injured band member in Pittsfield High’s history.
Ted was a sophomore halfback then, but his mother, Mrs. John Mezejewski, thought that her boy was playing in the school band. The big fellow had been taking music lessons since he was in grammar school.
He also had been excelling in sports since he was about able to walk, but Mrs. Mezejewski put her foot down on football. She remembered that her older son, Richard, now a teacher at Central Junior High, had suffered a bad leg injury as a promising end at Pittsfield High just four autumns before.
But young Theodore was more impressed by the fame of such Polish stalwarts as his neighbor Joe Woitkoski and Alex Wojciechowicz at Fordham than he was by his mother’s high opinion of Paderewski. So he boldly wrote her name on the parental permission slip which even then was required of all candidates for football.
He won a suit and a place in the second game of the season against a strong Tech High team at Springfield. But for home consumption he still was a member of the band.
Ted and most of the other Pittsfield players came out of that contest with bumps, bruises and welts of varied description. Our musician friend didn’t hesitate to explain his battered appearance to his mother. The bus carrying the band had hit several stretches of bad road, and each bump had sent him flying. On one occasion, he had been pitched into the aisle and had fallen flat on his face. Another time, he suffered a cut when he had been thrown into the instrument of a colleague.
Mrs. Mezejewski accepted the report without asking questions, but doubts started to arise in her mind the next day. She often went downtown to court to serve as an interpreter in most cases involving people of Polish extraction, and she had many good friends at the court house. A few observations by her on how rough it was to play in the Pittsfield High band brought the truth quickly. So Ted Mezejewski’s football career was checked.
However, Mrs. Mezejewski was won over to football by her first glimpse of Ted as an aggressive runner in baseball. Watching the Pittsfield American Legion champion play Turners Falls at Clapp Park, she shouted for all within a whole bleacher section to hear, “That’s my boy.” Ted had just knocked down an enemy baseman.
He returned to the Pittsfield High squad that fall with her consent and was a regular back as a junior and a senior.