SHEFFIELD — Cattle corn may be for cattle, and sweet corn for humans, but 14-year-old Richard Howden of Sheffield has partially reversed the process. And he has a reserve champion Hereford to show for it.
Herefords like sweet corn better than the coarse field corn. Therefore they eat more of it. Therefore, they get fatter, and that’s why young Dick Howden gives it to them. He has two animals entered in the Eastern States Exposition — in a type show known as a “fat stock” contest. If the cattle are nice and chunky — conformation is not paramount — and they have a chance to win.
Now in raising his heifer and steer, Dick Howden has one considerable advantage. His father has one of the largest sweet corn farms in the county. He sells to most of the large grocery stores on North Street. Last year the Howden farm grew 400,000 ears.
Unlike many a farmer, all Howden corn is delivered to the stores a few hours after it is picked, so that it can be purchased the same day. This customer convenience means hard, wet work on the part of Mr. Howden and his helpers. It means starting picking at dawn, and working at top speed for several hours. Mr. Howden can pick 1000 ears an hour. But sloshing around among dew-laden corn stalks has an inevitable result: Mr. Howden and his pickers get soaked through every morning.
They knock off about 8 AM, get changed into dry clothes, and have breakfast. After that, they load up the truck and set off for Pittsfield, dropping off corn at various stores on the way up.
The long day also ends late, so it is not unnatural that Mr. Howden started looking about to find some way to harvest his 50 acres of sweet corn faster. He decided to try a mechanical picker. Mechanical pickers have long been used in the Midwest for cattle corn, but sweet corn picking is a far more delicate operation. They are successfully used by farmers selling to canning factories because if an ear is damaged it still can be used.
However, in sweet corn farming, a damaged ear is an ear without a market.
Although Mr. Howden feels there is a future in the mechanical picker, he is also aware of the bugs in it. The cutting process, developed by the FMC, which made the machine, works excellently. But the auger conveyer, Mr. Howden learned, has a tendency to crush some of the corn. He plans to put in a conveyor belt in its place, and by next spring hopes to have put an end to the backbreaking business of hand picking.
Then, even if a few ears are damaged, they can go to Dick Howden’s 4-H Herefords.