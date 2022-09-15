Eagle Archives, Sept. 15, 1955: Pittsfield's well-traveled sophomore has seen 48 — count 'em — 48 states

Until some local man appears and proves he's tasted all 57 varieties, Pittsfield High sophomore Robert Pike must be reckoned the champion. He's been in all the 48 states, and for downright diversity he'll back this smaller number against that food manufacturer's longer line.
Bob, the son of Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Pike of Kingston, Tenn., lives with his uncle, William S. Pike, and his grandmother, Mrs. Rosa D. Pike, at 69 Oswald Ave. This is the first time he has been separated from his parents for any great length of time. He has a four-year-old sister in Kingston.
"I've been to school in five states," he said. "Colorado, Texas, Florida, Tennessee and Massachusetts. Massachusetts has the best schools, the best facilities and the best courses. That's why I'm going to school here."
Blond, chunky Bob is taking the college preparatory course at the high school. He has a full quota of studies, including biology, Spanish, algebra, English and physical education. He plans to study architecture at college.
Bob has been at Sun Valley just before the skiing opened, in New Orleans during Mardi Gras, and had a summer of daily swimming in Great Salt Lake. "All you do," he says, "is float on your back. The salt in the water supports you. I never saw any lifeguards, and never heard of a drowning there."
Bob has crossed the Mississippi at least a dozen times, and has done some horseback riding in the Black Hills of South Dakota. To crown these lesser achievements, he has taken, as he says, "Pike's peek" from Pike's Peak.
Bob was on Long's Peak in Colorado, 14,000 feet up, one late November day when the temperature was well below zero. In contrast, he has attended school in Texas when the thermometer was at a boiling 113 degrees.
Bob was born 14 years and 47 states ago right here in Pittsfield. The Pikes had 17 horses at their riding stables near Pontoosuc Lake. When he was a year old Bob sat alone and unaided on a pony and was a proficient rider at the age of 3.