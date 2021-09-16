There’s a woman in Lenox who winds wool pigtails-by-the-yard. She’s Mrs. Donald Lyon of 204 Pittsfield Road, a professional rug braider whose work will be on exhibit starting tomorrow in the Home Crafts section of the Eastern States Exposition.
Mrs. Lyon’s workshop, in one section of her family home, is filled with huge round bobbins full of wool, long braided sections to be worked into rugs, and the nearly finished rugs. At present Mrs. Lyon is swamped with orders; her sister-in-law, Mrs. Mary Lyon, and her mother, Mrs. Mary Horton, are working with her at full tilt. What began as a hobby for Mrs. Lyon several years ago has now become a more-than-full-time job which begins before five in the morning and goes on through 11 in the evening.
Mrs. Lyon began braiding rugs to while away the time “in between grandchildren.” She took her lessons from Mrs. Florence Tufts of Pittsfield, who at that time owned “The House of Rugs.” Mrs. Lyon still uses Mrs. Tufts’ handbook on “How To Braid a Rug” in instructing her own pupils. Mrs. Lyon took over Mrs. Tufts’ braided rug business three years ago, and has been lost in orders ever since. Since her husband does antique refinishing as a hobby, their home has a distinctively New England look with mellow, hand-rubbed pine pieces and floors covered by variously colored braided rugs. There are even small, oval braided rugs used as stair treads and held firm with backing.
The time required to turn out a braided rug varies with the size and the pattern. Recently it took Mrs. Lyon and her two helpers seven weeks to finish two 8x10 rugs for a customer.
Mrs. Lyon does not turn out numerous patterned rugs; currently she is working on an oval rug done in soft, shaded tones of gold to pumpkin and beige to cocoa. This one will be exhibited at the carriage shed in Storrowton where the Exposition Home Crafts are shown.