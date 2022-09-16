STEPHENTOWN, N.Y. — A truck loaded with lights, lenses, reflectors and general camera gear drove into the yard as I was closing the roadside produce store at our farm on Route 22 south of town here.
Two men came up to the store to ask: "Where's the picture being shot?" This was the first I'd heard about it. However, they had a phone number to call. Whoever answered told them to stay overnight at a local motel, so they proceeded to unload their equipment in our barn.
My husband, Andy, was away at a meeting and I thought he must have forgotten to mention this development to me. It turned out he was as surprised as I was.
By 8:30 the next morning (Aug. 28) the farmyard was crawling with directors, camera men, would-be actors and actresses and children; not to mention a horse van complete with horse. It seems Directors' Group Inc. of 525 Lexington Ave., New York City, was about to shoot for NBC color television a show called "Good Old Kristie," the story of two children, their desire for a horse, how they finally got one, and then the problems they faced with their acquisition.
Originally, our farm had been chosen for use in just a couple of scenes and 15 or 20 other farms were being considered for most of the rest. When the full television crew arrived, however, those in charge decided to use our place all the way through. They offered us $250 for our trouble. We agreed.
The TV people's first request was for a heifer, by which they meant a calf two weeks old. They were in luck, since we had one. Andy tied a rope on her, loaded her in the truck and took her to "location," which was up in our pasture. Then he stood around for a half hour waiting for them to organize.
Now this was rather inconvenient since Andy had to see that our potatoes were dug, fresh vegetables picked, the produce store set up, a second cutting of hay put in the barn, the oats combined and the dairy taken care of. One of our neighbor's children came along to watch the proceedings and Andy got him to hold the calf, who had acquired the name of Buttercup for the role she was to play.
In the meantime, the yard at the produce store filled with cars and our prospective customers went off to watch the filming. We found ourselves carrying 50-pound bags of potatoes and other purchases farther and farther away from the store to reach customers' cars. Some people told us later they thought we were having such a rush they didn't bother to stop.