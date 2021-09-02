WEST STOCKBRIDGE — Albert Einstein’s warning that World War III will be fought from caves with sticks and stones has special meaning for West Stockbridge. Civil Defense officials have provided the town with an old mine to go to in case of nuclear attack.
The rock-bound site, a one-time limestone mine, is less than three miles from West Stockbridge center and at the head of a winding dirt road. The scarred face of the hill, more than 60 feet high, has four tunnel entrances and is footed by an old open pit mine now filled with fallen stones and underbrush.
The first tunnel entrance leads to a large area set 50 feet back from the mouth of the cave. Here supplies for evacuees will be stored. The entire underground area, approximately one square acre in size, will be used to house air-raid evacuees.
The mine residents will not be at a loss for water and food. Three springs enter the cavern and, at the moment, one section of the cave is filled with mushroom racks owned by the Skorput family of West Stockbridge. The temperature of the mine, ranging from 55 to 60 degrees is good for the mushrooms and will be comfortable for large numbers of people if an attack should occur.
Civil Defense director for West Stockbridge, Joseph Gennari noted that preparations have not been completed for the mine shelter. Supplies for 400 people will be moved from Town Hall to the old mine and concrete block shields several feet thick will have to be constructed at all four entrances to isolate the mine’s occupants from a fallout.
The area was once equipped with the beginnings of a wiring system, which was destroyed recently by vandals. A rewiring job is also on the list of proposed improvements.
Mr. Gennari, a plant manager at Cairo Ready-Mix Co. in Great Barrington, has been Civil Defense director for the town for “on and off for 10 years.” He registered pessimism, however, about the mine’s practicality, noting that the mine might be too far away from the population center of West Stockbridge to be of much use to the town’s residents.
Asked if the possibility of the road’s washing out and blocking access to the mine would pose a problem, Mr. Gennari said that the condition of the road made no difference. “It’s a short walk anyway.”