The longest Eagle paper route is driven by a great-grandmother.
Mrs. Rachel Nichols Williams of Stephentown, N.Y., drives the 105-mile route for 250 customers. She also delivers a few bundles to stores and gas stations.
Except for a stint in the United States Women’s Army Corps in 1943, she has driven the route winter and summer for more than 30 years. “I mind the heat more than cold and don’t mind winter driving,” she says.
The route stayed in the family while Rachel was in the WAAC. Her only son, Francis H. Nichols, took over when his mother enlisted in 1943.
Rachel’s Army career was cut short when she was called home a year after she enlisted because of the illness of her daughter-in-law.
In addition to the paper route, Rachel worked as a transformer winder at the General Electric Co. for 27 years. She retired in August, 1956.
As if a paper route and full-time job weren’t enough, Rachel also operated a small-scale farm until recently. She sold the cows but continues to raise chickens, geese, dogs and goats.
In addition to this, Rachel took care of her three grandchildren for seven years while her daughter-in-law traveled with her husband. Her son became a career man in the U.S. Army.
“I’m nearly 60 and it’s time I retired from the route,” Rachel says. “But I would miss the people; they are all so friendly. You know when the press breaks down and I’m late, they blame me and not The Eagle. They accuse me of stopping some place for a beer or dallying along the way with a boy friend.”
The people on the route would miss Rachel. She does all sorts of errands, ranging from carrying clothes to the cleaners to bringing false teeth to the dentist for repairs.
Several men who have been interested in buying the route have accompanied Rachel one day and lost interest.
“You should see some of the places I have to go,” she laughed.