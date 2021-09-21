LEE — Probably the first complete history of the Jacob’s Pillow Dance Festival will be the outcome of a master’s thesis on which Miss Elsie Johnson is now working. A former student at Jacob’s Pillow, she is now on leave of absence from the faculty of Agricultural, Mechanical and Normal College (AMN) at Pine Bluff, Ark., where she teaches dance and physical education.
Her thesis will assist Miss Johnson in earning a master of arts degree from Texas Woman’s University, Denton, where she will engage in graduate studies this fall. The following year, she expects to return to AMN to teach dance.
Miss Johnson first attended the Jacob’s Pillow University of the Dance in the summer of 1965. She returned last year as a scholarship student. Her special field is modern and ethnic dance.
This year, she arrived at the Pillow on Sept. 5, after the season had closed, and is living in a a cottage on the grounds, taking her meals with founder-director Ted Shawn and the remaining staff that is winding up the season’s business.
In assembling material for her thesis, Miss Johnson has coped with a mountain of filed material, programs, brochures, letters, newsletters and news clippings. She has tape-recorded interviews with Shawn and other members of the Festival undertaking, has books full of notes she has made for the thesis and has written to many persons involved in the Pillow who live elsewhere, for additional information.
Pictures will illustrate the thesis, which will cover the entire Pillow history from 1931 through 1967. Special stress will be placed on the philosophy of dance and teaching methods in the University of the Dance. Later, Miss Johnson expects to spend many hours in the New York Public Library’s dance archives, where a great amount of material has been filed. Also, she has available at Jacob’s Pillow scrapbooks kept by Mrs. Alfreda E. Joslin of West Stockbridge from the start of the dance center. Mrs. Joslin was an original board member.
Classes at Texas Woman’s University start next week, so Miss Johnson’s daily stint of 14 hours a day is soon to end. However, more material will come to her at Denton from persons she has written and from Shawn, who will delve into more Pillow records at his winter home in Eustis, Fla.