The honor of being the first Boy Scout in Berkshire County ever to receive an Eagle badge from the hands of a president of the United States, fell to Herbert W. Clark, 2nd, of North Adams, who last evening before an audience of 1500 was presented the badge of the Eagle rank at the railroad station in North Adams by President Calvin Coolidge, as his special train conveying him from Vermont to Washington rested in the North Adams depot.
Scout Clark, who is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Herbert B. Clark and the grandson of Mr. and Mrs. H. W. Clark, is a member of Troop 34 of Mark Hopkins school. He is 14 years of age and a sophomore in Drury high school.
The President and Mrs. Coolidge were accorded a most enthusiastic reception by the townspeople in North Adams. From the moment the train hove in sight until it departed, cheers and applause echoed about the depot. Mrs. Coolidge was presented a huge bouquet of American Beauty roses during the reception.
Under the leadership of Arthur B. Decker, boys’ secretary at the North Adams Y. M. C. A., cheers were given for the President and Mrs. Coolidge. The president nodded his head but Mrs. Coolidge gayly waved her hand in salute and smiled happily.
When the train pulled into the station, the official reception committee consisting of former Senator Hastings, president of the Chamber of Commerce; Mayor William Johnson, Assistant Scout Executive Robert Chilson and Scout Clark surrounded the rear platform. After a formal word of welcome given by Mayor Johnson and an extension of the greetings of the Chamber of Commerce given by Mr. Hastings, Mr. Chilson was presented to the president and he in turn presented Scout Clark, the candidate for the Eagle badge. The president received the Eagle badge from Mr. Chilson and leaning over affixed the badge to the shirt of the khaki clad youngster, amid the cheers and applause of the hundreds crowded about the station platform.
As the president stepped back from pinning on the badge, he shook the boy’s hand and patted him on the back saying: “I am glad you have accomplished this. Good boy.” Mrs. Coolidge grasped the boy’s hand for a brief moment and the ceremony was over.