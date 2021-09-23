HOUSATONIC — Monument Mills Inc., 103-year-old bedspread factory, has discontinued manufacturing yarn here.
In a statement released by Gen. Mgr. Arthur W. Babbitt, the mill management said the step was necessary to meet competition, but that the weaving and finishing operations would continue.
Of the labor force of 597 last week, 183 were employed in the yarn manufacturing division housed in the so-called “Upper Mill.” The management indicated, however, that many of these workers would be transferred to the “Lower Mill,” where the weaving, bleaching and finishing are carried out.
“After much deliberation it was decided to discontinue the manufacture of yarn in Housatonic,” the statement said. “The yarn made here is manufactured at a higher cost than competition. It was decided, therefore, to have the yarn shipped in so that the weaving and finishing operations can continue.
“A great many people laid off in the yarn mill will be transferred to the weaving and finishing operations and in this way, a substantial number of people in Housatonic will continue to have employment.
“After the new arrangement is completed, it is fully expected that the weaving and finishing operations will be expanded due to a better competitive position and increased sales.”
At the same time, the management stated that the condition of the labor market here made it difficult to operate efficiently, since it necessitated importing workers whenever production was expanded.
“During the past four years, the labor market in the county was not sufficient to supply Monument with an adequate number of people to operate on a competitive schedule. Each time an attempt was made to expand production, it became necessary to import workers from far-removed textile areas. During 1951 when the labor shortage was particularly acute, it was necessary to arrange with charitable organizations to bring in displaced persons to supplement the labor force.
“A cotton mill cannot operate efficiently unless the necessary labor is available 12 months in a year. It cannot afford to lose a substantial number of people in the spring to take better paying jobs for the summer and then return in the fall and winter. Also, the present market does not permit the continued payment of overtime which the mill is forced to do because of the lack of help.
“The amount of available people suitable for work in the mill in the community of Housatonic is only large enough to operate a mill half the size of Monument Mills.”