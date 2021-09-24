CANAAN, Conn. — Disabled, but far from downcast, Frank J. Kobleski of this town sat near a window yesterday and watched his friends build his home.
A house for his wife and young daughter was going up before his eyes. When the 28-year-old Air Corps veteran suffered a complete physical breakdown this summer he thought he would never see his house finished. It was his second try and he knew that a winter would warp the uncovered framing beyond recognition.
As all his Canaan friends know, Frank Kobleski is no man to complain, but his wife and father-in-law knew what the loss would mean to him.
Frank’s troubles started in 1948 when he began a house in East Canaan, only to have the state take over the land for a state project. They paid him for it, but in the meantime, the cost of materials had gone up.
He didn’t want to give up his dream so he decided to accept an offer of land on Prospect Street from his father-in-law, William F. Wallace, who lives next door. He couldn’t employ a professional contractor, so Frank and his father-in-law started off clearing the land and digging out the foundations. Working from morning to night, worry about the winter, and rising costs, caused Frank to suffer a breakdown which only rest could cure.
He started again this summer but once again the task intended for a crew of men proved too much for the slim, disabled war veteran.
It was Fred Wohlfert, a former Air Corps man and one of Frank’s schoolboy chums, who thought up the solution. Fred’s wife told him about Frank’s plight and he “got to thinking.” As a result he presented the plan to build the house before a weekly meeting of the Volunteer Firemen’s Association.
Although few of the men were professional carpenters, they agreed to go to work on the house the following Sunday.
It came as a complete surprise to Frank when he saw the men gathering round the foundation which he had to leave several weeks before. He sat by the window of the Wallace house, amazed at the sudden influx of workers onto his property. The entire contingent arrived by 8:30 and they fell to work immediately, sheathing up the sides of the structure by noon. Bill Walllace, Frank’s father-in-law, ran back and forth, passing out “cokes” and beer to the men, and performing a multitude of important tasks and errands.
Frank never left his chair at the window during the entire procedure. His wife at his side, he remarked, “This is the most wonderful thing that has ever happened to me.”