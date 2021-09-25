HANCOCK — “They hardly notice us, they’re so busy running to the betting windows and back,” sighed Elizabeth Cornell yesterday. “But it’s all right. We’re just sort of resting up.”
What Elizabeth Cornell is resting up from is an accidental venture into the huckstering dodge on the country fair circuit.
She and her husband, Warren, are from Honesdale, Pa., but this week they have been fixtures right under the center of the grandstand at Berkshire Downs.
A brightly painted sign above the booth says “Cornell’s Country Emporium.” Underneath it, they sell Pennsylvania Dutch candles, chocolate bars, lollypops and her signs.
Hex signs. In two sizes. Weatherproof so the purchaser can nail them outside his house.
Hex signs are peculiar to the Pennsylvania Dutch country. Some are for love, some for fertility, some for happiness, some for strength and so on. They are considered big stuff among the curio hunters.
Back in August, the Cornells had no thought of living a gypsy life. They had planned to sell curios, antiques and candy at the country fair in Honesdale but found that a rival entrepreneur had secured the candy concession for his very own.
With a truckload of candy on order, they quickly decided to try their hand at the Orange County Fair in nearby Middletown, N.Y.
“We did six times the business there that we would have done at home,” said Mrs. Cornell.
From there, they moved to the Duchess County Fair at Rhinebeck, N.Y., and from there to Great Barrington.
After Berkshire Downs closes down today, they will pack tables and wares into their truck and move to Danbury, Conn., for the historic Danbury Fair Oct. 2 through 10.
After that, they will head south, setting up their tables at various antique shows. They will close their store in Honesdale for the winter.
Is the roving life to their liking? Absolutely. “For one thing,” said Mrs. Cornell, “we’re together. We don’t meet each other coming and going.”