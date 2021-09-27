For five years, Mrs. Ida Pozzoni of Sondrio, Italy, tried to come to the United States to join her family in Pittsfield.
She had been born in Canaan, Conn., but had gone back to Italy when she was only one year old. A U.S. counsel in Milan gave her a hard time, told her she had lost her citizenship. But her brother, Angelo Balardini of 58 Holmes Road, kept hoping, and with the help of Rep. Silvio O. Conte, had her U.S. citizenship reinstated.
The other day Ida arrived in Pittsfield to live, and with her she brought — on her new American citizenship — one husband, three children, and one son-in-law.
Mr. Balardini, with his brother-in-law, Dominick Sondrini, is co-owner of the Highland Restaurant.
All of the children of Lawrence P. Balardini were taken back to Italy almost a half-century ago, and all had returned to this country except Ida. Now living in Pittsfield are Angelo Balardini, Mrs. Pozzoni, Mrs. Dominick Sondrini, Mrs. Elizabeth Podavini, and Caesar Balardini. Lawrence P. is also still living in Pittsfield.
With Ida came her husband, Giacomo, a welder; her daughters, Lorenza, 22, and JoAnn, 14; and son, Mario, 18. Lorenza is married to Andrea Pozzoni, who by coincidence had the same last name as his bride.
All are working except JoAnn, who is a student at South Junior High School. They are living in an apartment at 55 Newell St.
Angelo and his wife went down to meet the immigrants at the ship in New York. After all those years, they didn’t know each other by sight, but finally got together on the dock.
“I’m telling you,” Angelo says, “that day I went to pick them up — it was a day that I never thought would happen. To have them all here!”