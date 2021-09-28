If travel makes a full man, then the travelers are liable to make a madman of the transportation official who speeds them on their way. At least bus operatives in Pittsfield so agree. Service requests range from weather reports in Omaha to minding the baby while mother shops between busses. With the customer’s contentment uppermost in mind, Manager Joseph Dastoli of the Arrow depot turned nursemaid for an afternoon not so long since; while Miss Mary Terrell of Terrell’s Travel Bureau rarely attends the movies as she finds them dull after a day at the office.
The height of travelers’ absent mindedness occurred at the Albany end of the Greyhound route when a mother left a tiny child on the vehicle, to ride in lonely state to the garage. It was saved from a night aboard the vehicle by it’s mother’s frantic phone call.
This same line, after an experience last summer, would sooner carry a hitch-hiker than a lady numerologist. Deciding on a trip to Florida, all progressed smoothly until she read her seat number, “14.” At once things happened, since numerologists as the title indicates are funny about numbers. She was about 14 and all its multiples.
“Should anything happen to that bus, seat 14 would receive the worst damage,” she declared. “Anyone knows that.”
Wrinkling collective brows, company officials shuffled passengers who didn’t know it, into seat 14. Just about then the superstitious passenger added up her baggage checks. The numbers thereon came out an even 14!
Adding machines glowed red, baggage tickets were selected, discarded ere a 14-less combination was achieved. Officials then escorted her to the door with bated breath, bundled her aboard, saw her off with a prayer of thankfulness that she hadn’t glanced at the depot door on which the street number was written. Twenty-seven! For, as she might have said, “Anyone knows two times seven is 14!”