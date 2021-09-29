So you think it’s hard for a grid coach to come up with four good backs?
That’s nothing, compared to a band director’s search for four good tuba players.
In fact, Morton Wayne had to use one of Nick Morris’ Pittsfield High School backs, Tom Mulcahey, to get all of the PHS Band tubas off the ground.
And his fourth tubist is a girl, Catherine Nadon.
It’s not that there is a shortage of bandsmen, but there’s many a slip between tuba and lip.
“A tuba is great for a band, but hard on a home,” Mr. Wayne explained. With a record number of bandsmen — nearly 120 — the director is pleased to have four good tubamen, or three and a girl.
A new tuba costs from $500 to $800, so few parents buy them for their musically inclined youngsters. The size and weight would prohibit an early start on the heavy horns anyway. But even if the parents had money and the children had the strength, most parents would rather have a baby elephant in the house.
The school buys the tubas, and other bulky or expensive instruments.
“I picked up two Army surplus ones at Fort Devens for $15 apiece,” Mr. Wayne said.
His other tuba players are Louis Boos, a technical division student, and sophomore Jimmy Willis, who has inherited his orchestra leader father’s inclinations. Miss Nadon, who is tall and strong enough to carry the tuba, is also a talented vocalist. She was recently selected for the Berkshire Choral Society.
Mulcahey is also a proficient punter and whenever there’s a conflict of interest, Coach Morris has top priority. There are several other musical gridsters, including Paul Venti, another hard charging back.
Mr. Wayne’s band is made up of 65 boys and 55 girls, and there are only uniforms for 95. While finding a tuba player is tough, the band fields a flock of flutists. There are 17 in fact with only one boy in the entire group. Boys dominate the trombone and drum sections, and there’s an even break with the clarinets and saxes.
But if you spot any leather-lunged, raw-boned, high-stepping stalwarts in the lower grades, or out in the hill-towns, be sure that either Nick or Mort gets a chance at them.