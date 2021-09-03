The probable site for Pittsfield’s new police station, if one is built, is the space now occupied by the Municipal Building at the corner of Dunham and Allen Streets, the fire tower in the rear and the small former Sealer of Weights and Measures buildings. These old landmarks stand doomed to destruction if and when the City Fathers decide to go forward with the proposition.
The Municipal Building now houses the GAR Hall, offices of the Soldiers’ Relief Department and the Santa Claus Workshop, on the second floor. In the event the building comes down, Mrs. August H. Kiligas, who has charge of the workshop, will have the tremendous task of moving the conglomeration of toys to some other place. It will be difficult to find a building that can be used rent free as the Municipal Building.
In the hall of this structure, many hot political meetings and hearings have been held through the year — and suppers and other social events. From time to time legislative committees on tour of the state studying various questions have held hearings there. The structure is of wood.
The fire tower, looked upon by many persons as an unnecessary hulk of homeliness, is a most important unit in the functions of the Fire Department, particularly for drying hose and drilling. While many fire departments throughout the country have installed racks that hold the hose at a slight angle, Chief Thomas F. Burke is a firm believer that the tower drying is the best. He explains that the hose is hung full length and allowed to drain fully and in this perpendicular position the air circulates through it drying it inside and out. Cities that use the rack system find that the hose rots more quickly and requires replacement oftener than those using towers.
In view of this fact, Chief Burke hopes to have the whistle tower on the Central Station transformed into a drying tower. Because the fire whistle is not used any more, the equipment in the tower can easily be removed and the hoisting and washing equipment readily installed.
The washer, probably the only one of its type in existence, was manufactured right here in Pittsfield just 50 years ago. The apparatus was made and patented by George Villeneauve of this city. A metal plaque on the side of the machine indicates that a patent was applied for on Oct. 16, 1888.
The former Sealer of Weights and Measures building has been used only for tool storage of late.