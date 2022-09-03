"He was mad, and I don't mean maybe. I have never seen a man quite so disgruntled and so thoroughly mad as was Theodore Roosevelt on that noon of Sept. 3, 1902, in Pittsfield, Mass."
That probably is the only honest eye-witness account of Theodore Roosevelt's reaction to the accident which shocked the nation and nearly changed U.S. history 50 years ago today in Pittsfield.
Elizur Y. Smith of New York, formerly of Lenox, wrote in 1947 that he was a stripling of a lad on that day of infamy. He had met the President the day before at the Dalton home of Governor W. Murray Crane. Roosevelt had slapped him on the back and urged him to "stand up straight, young boy."
Smith was following the presidential entourage on horseback only a few paces behind the horse-drawn carriage when the Pittsfield Street Railway Company trolley crashed into the presidential vehicle spilling its diplomatic contents along the ground at the foot of Howard's Hill on South Street. President Roosevelt's trusted aide and Secret Service agent, William Craig, was killed instantly. The President received a cut on the lip.
There were a score of witnesses to the tragedy, and through the years their twice-told tales have grown rich with embellishments, but Smith's report seems to be the only one to admit the President's acute displeasure at the incident.
Pittsfield, for days, blushed with shame over the incident which attracted nation-wide attention. Motorman Euclid Madden bore the brunt of the only punishment. He served a sentence in jail on a manslaughter charge. The court adjudged the motorman guilty of the crime, but time has never proven that Madden was the sole responsible agent in the tragedy. There have been subtle hints through the years that Madden carried a burden that should have been shared by others.
President Roosevelt, like Presidents after him, had a full complement of press representatives on his tour of the Berkshires. Unfortunately, the press corps was well ahead of the presidential party when the accident occurred. There wasn't a correspondent around anywhere. But that didn't prove to be any handicap to the veteran reporters. Reams and reams of copy flowed from Pittsfield that day telling of the narrow escape of the President of the United States.