RICHMOND — Mrs. Maze Gregory's maps may someday take her around the globe.
The Richmond mother, who had never traveled abroad, financed a trip to Portugal last April by selling prints of her "perspective contour" drawings of Berkshire County.
Now her appetite has been whetted and she is already thinking about another trip, probably to Norway.
Mrs. Gregory is a trained mapmaker who went into business for herself. She majored in geography at Smith College.
She finished a map of Northern Berkshire in the summer of 1966, added Central Berkshire last December, and now, has completed the Southern Berkshire segment.
The charts, individually or as a set, can be purchased at Shandoff's on North Street or directly from Mrs. Gregory.
The "perspective contour" process, which she developed, employs an optical illusion to dramatize the height of the hills.
The maps are constructed mostly for visual effect and do not have the accuracy of regular contour maps. They lack grids, which are considered a must for conventional maps.
Mrs. Gregory spent nine years on the Berkshire County project, first perfecting her method and then redrawing every line from contour maps.
"I thought it would take more like 25 years when I started," she says.
Feeling that there is a limited sales potential for the Berkshire set, Mrs. Gregory says she now may begin drawing the White Mountains or the Adirondacks.
"If there are going to be any more trips," she says, "there have got to be more maps."