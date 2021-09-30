DALTON — Three generations of a local family have combined their labor and talent to give this community a lasting bicentennial gift.
Harold J. Stengl of 124 Ashuelot St.; his son, Harold Jr. of 32 Jennings Ave.; and his 16-year-old grandson, Charles “Chas” Stengl, have spent from 45 to 50 hours of their own time restoring the strike mechanism of the antique Howard Clock on the steeple of the Town Hall.
The clock, which was installed in the 82-year-old building when it was constructed, stopped just over two years ago, when an original steel cable broke. This sent a box of stone weights crashing through the second floor ceiling to the library, two floors below.
Subsequently the clock itself was restored so that it told the correct time; but townspeople until last week were missing the familiar sound of the hourly strike of the huge bell in the steeple.
Stengl, a native of the town, more affectionately known as “Hinkie,” recruited his son and grandson and together they have replaced 140 feet of the necessary steel cable. They hauled field stones and concrete blocks from their backyards up the four flights of stairs into the loft and constructed a new box to house the exact 600 pounds of weight to ring the bell. As a precaution, in case the cable ever breaks again, they placed three huge oak beams over the hole below the shaft.
The job of balancing the delicate weight required hours of patience and concentration.
The trio of Stengls will not say how much the work cost them in time and money. They insist the expense is part of the family’s gift to the town.
The elder Stengl did say, however, that originally the Rotary Club discussed the possibility of doing the work as a club project. He said he was told they received an estimate of $1,000 to do the job.
“We decided we wanted to do it ourselves,” Stengl said.
Now that the clock is once again striking every hour, the Stengls don’t want to stop there. Harold Jr., a former steeplejack, says that in time for the week-long bicentennial observation next June, he wants to strip the face of the old clock, apply gold leaf and restore it to its original grandness. “We’d like to bring it right up to snuff,” he said.
Harold Jr., the retired steeplejack, is employed as a foreman at Sprague Electric Co., North Adams. His son is a junior at Wahconah Regional School and “Hinkie” Stengl is a local painting contractor.