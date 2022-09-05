Take some varied memorabilia of Pittsfield’s past, some people out of Pittsfield’s present, transport them about 50 miles down to Catskill, N.Y., and what have you got?
A bit of the old West.
It sounds unlikely, but not far from Catskill, in the Rip Van Winkle country, is as enchanting an exhibition of rootin’, tootin’, hootin’, and shootin’ as you’re likely to see outside an Alan Ladd epic. And it’s all in the flesh.
This reproduction of a Western frontier town, complete with people, was conceived and executed by Arthur E. Gillette, a Pittsfield man who’s been in the carnival business for some 10 years. He owns the merry-go-round out at Pontoosuc Lake, and until this year had an amusement park at Lake George.
But this spring he had the urge to expand, so he sold his Lake George interests and set about recreating a tough frontier town he calls Carson City.
This living horse opera cost in the neighborhood of $150,000, of which almost half was spent in the Pittsfield area. Some 267,000 feet of lumber came from here. It went to build such representations of the Old West as the Last Chance Saloon, a wagon shop, livery stable, bank, courthouse, general store, law office, doctor’s office, drugstore, barbershop, saddle shop, land office, fire house and various other one-story frame buildings that were part of a Western town.
The place looks like a corner of the MGM lot.
Mr. Gillette says it’s the biggest Western town setup in the country.
He opened in June and will close for the winter in October. He’s been doing quite well this summer. Open every day from 10 to 6, Carson City has drawn thousands of tourists in its short life. Last Sunday, for instance, was Mr. Gillette’s worst Sunday so far, with the season at its tag end, but he still drew 2,400 people.
He gives them a continuous show for their money (85 cents for adults, 45 cents for children). Starting about 10:30 in the morning come stage coach robberies, bank hold-ups, wagon train sagas, trick riding, western singing, honky-tonk piano, can-can dances, shoot-em-up gambling, tableaux and all the other things that made life in the Old West worth living.
Some of the people who impersonate desperate characters in Carson City’s continuously broiling civil life also come from Berkshire County. Most are long-time employees of Mr. Gillette.
The toughest-looking character in those parts is Adolphus Simpson of 75 Brooks Ave., actually a mild family man. But in character, he’s Black Bart, leader of the bad men.