When a book is banned, a Yankee’s curiosity seems to get the best of him, and he wants to know the reason why. In fact, he usually seeks out a copy of the book merely to satisfy his desire to know what is wrong with it.
Such appears to be the case of “The Wizard of Oz,” by Lyman Frank Baum, which has only recently been banned in the author’s native state of Kansas. The objection to the book, as stated by the Kansas librarians, is that it is “too fantastic.” Reports from librarians in other states indicate that the book has received and will probably continue to receive an enthusiastic reading by young children and even grown-ups.
Here in Pittsfield, an inquiry at the public library has divulged the fact that “The Wizard of Oz” has been very popular among children. At present, there is not a copy of the book on the shelves of the local library. At one time the library possessed two copies of the book, but they have already been worn out. Librarian Harlan H. Ballard said this morning that he was going to get more copies of the book.
The only other book in the Pittsfield public library by the author of “The Wizard of Oz” is “Master Key.” This book is described as “an electrical fairy tale founded upon the mysteries of electricity and the optimism of its devotees.” Underneath this terse description of the book, the following is entered on the card which records the book in the library here: “It was written for boys but others may read it.” A request for “Master Key” revealed that the book was out.
In the neighboring city of Springfield, “The Wizard of Oz” is said to be one of the most popular books for children. There are five Oz books on the shelves of the children’s rooms in the Springfield Libraries. Librarians in Springfield disagree with the library officials at Kansas City who took the Oz books off their library shelves. In Springfield, these book are regarded as “funny, wholesome modern fairy tales with all the nightmare qualities of the old-fashioned fairy story removed.” The five Oz books on the shelves of the Springfield libraries are: “Wonderful Wizard of Oz,” “Marvelous Land of Oz,” “Emerald City of Oz,” “Osma of Oz,” and “Queen Zixi of Ix.”