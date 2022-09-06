Art collector Robert Sterling Clark sometimes surprised art dealers and financial experts with quick and shrewd moves. None have been more surprised than a conservative Canadian banker who, early in World War II, found himself guarding 70 Clark paintings valued in the high hundreds of thousands.
The story is told by F. D. Chapman, a Montreal investment banker who long had known Mr. Clark. Mr. and Mrs. Chapman were in the Berkshires over the weekend for the formal unveiling of the newly acquired Siena altarpiece at the Clark Art Institute in Williamstown.
“In 1936 and 1937,” Mr. Chapman said, “we began getting lots of visits from Mr. Clark. One day he asked if I would take care of some pictures for him. He said I could show them to a few friends but would have to be sure to keep them a secret otherwise.”
“I told him I had a few strings to put on the deal, too — such as that like other banking services this might cost him some money. Then, pretty soon,” Mr. Chapman related, “every Cunard ship arriving in Canada had a crate or two for me.”
The pictures started piling up. Mr. Chapman “rented some banking rooms” and put the paintings “on deposit.” He had, he recalls, some worried moments when he began to realize that he didn’t have “just pictures” but treasured works of art, some of them 400 and 500 years old.
“I didn’t know anything much about art,” he said. “And I had to dig around to learn what effect temperature and humidity would have on the paintings.”
With advice from books and experts, Mr. Chapman said, he was able to be a “guardian angel” for the Clark paintings without letting the word get around on their presence in Montreal.
Altogether, the banker said, 70 of the paintings now in the Clark Art Institute were under his guard until after Mr. Clark opened the Williamstown museum in 1955.
Where had they been before arriving in Montreal?
“In the Clark home in France,” a temptation to such Nazi art pirates as Hermann Goering, the banker said. “But Clark got them out ahead of the Boche.”
Among the masterpieces was one of the choicest works in the Williamstown museum, the “Madonna and Child with Four Angels,” by Piero della Francesca.
“Some time ago,” Mr. Chapman said, “a dealer told me he could have gotten Mr. Clark a million and a quarter for it any time. I didn’t know that back during the war, and I guess it’s just as well.”