HINSDALE — Twenty years ago in France, Frank King, 49, was shot down in the Argonne Forest. A machine gunner’s bullet pierced his chest, just above his heart.
Frank, who went across with the 133d Company, Railroad Artillery, was taken behind the lines to an emergency hospital. An operation was performed. For some weeks Frank remained on the danger list. But after three months he recovered sufficiently to return to the United States.
Monday afternoon, Frank was seized with what he called “a coughing attack.” Something was in his throat. He began to gasp. His wife said she thought he was going “to choke to death.” Finally the World War veteran tried to clear his throat. He coughed again and out came a bullet — the same bullet that pierced his chest 20 years ago.
In France he was assigned to Battery C, Seventh Regiment.
“It’s hard to believe,” said King, who is also a veteran of the Mexican War. He served with the United States Army in Mexico and France for five years and four months.
“Why I thought they took that bullet out of me in France,” he said. Only the nickel shell of the bullet remains, the lead inside having disintegrated.
Frank has a scar about the size of a quarter on his chest. He said that ever since he returned from the World War “something has been bothering me in the chest.”
“I never thought it was the bullet though,” he added.
Frank is a steam engine operator, employed at the Chester quarry. Before taking up his residence in Hinsdale he was a foreman for the Berkshire Gravel Company in Lenox Dale.