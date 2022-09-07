HOUSATONIC — What's in a flag? Life, friends, history, and death are all embodied in the flags collected by Walter H. Dolan, summer resident from Boston.
Dolan is a pipe-smoking bachelor who works for the U.S. Treasury Department, collects records and has two blue kerry terriers. But it is his flags which most vividly project the individuality of the man's personality.
About six years ago, Dolan started collecting American flags, and now maintains a collection of about 40, including some nautical flags. Most of his collection can be seen rippling on display like a multi-colored mobile in the backyard of Mr. and Mrs. Irving Houghtaling on Beacon Hill here.
On weekends Dolan lives in a converted chicken coop next to the Houghtaling garage. The one-room structure is decorated conspicuously with flags and figurehead eagles.
Dolan does not consider himself a patriot but his first association with flags emanated from a very personal yet patriotic act. Since the end of World War II, Dolan, an Army veteran, has daily displayed an American flag outside his Boston residence in memory of a fallen comrade.
His collection includes a 48-star flag that flew over the USS Constitution in Charlestown Harbor and a 50-star flag that flew over the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington. The latter was a gift to Dolan from Speaker of the House John W. McCormack.
All of his historical flags are authentic reproductions of originals and have been made for Dolan, based on designs in "The History of the American Flag," a book Dolan cites as the last word in flags.
His oldest is a King George flag which dates to early Colonial times, around 1620. He considers it interesting because the English borrowed the design originally from Italians in Genoa. His newest is McCormack's 50-star gift. In between, the bulk of his collection comprises a multitude of Revolutionary War flags.