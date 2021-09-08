The 7th Field Artillery of Fort Ethan Allen, Vt., with its 135 trucks and almost 1000 enlisted men and officers, pulled into Mitchell Field this afternoon on its annual 300-mile tactical march, broken yesterday by an overnight bivouac at Wahconah Park, Pittsfield. The unit will remain in New York until Tuesday morning when it will make its return trip and will again encamp overnight in Pittsfield, probably on the same field.
A crowd estimated from 2000 to 3000 turned out during the day to look over the Field Artillery’s “show.” Greatest attraction were the 24, 75-millimeter guns which were unhitched from the convoy trucks immediately on arrival. Officers say these field pieces have a range of from 12,000 to 15,000 yards, if at the proper elevation, and fires a ball almost three inches in diameter.
Headed by Capt. Richard D. Wentworth, regimental adjutant, a billeting party arrived in this city yesterday shortly after noon and looked over the camp site. The first part of the actual convoy arrived at about 3 and the entire unit did not get into the park until about 4. Chief of Police John L. Sullivan and a detail of officers escorted the unit into and out of Pittsfield while Fire Chief Thomas F. Burke posted a fire truck and some men for an emergency and also laid the hose lines from hydrants for a water supply.
Acting host to the regiment was Lieut. Col. John A. Hoag, U. S. A., commander of Headquarters, Organized Reserves, in this city, who also is a Field Artillery officer. Maj. Dana C. Schmahl was commanding officer in the tactical march, held annually by the outfit. The soldiers will make camp at Mitchell Field and they will be treated to the World’s Fair.
According to most recent field artillery procedure, no pup tents were pitched. Last night, a tour of the grounds found soldiers sleeping in trucks, under guns, in motorcycles, mess tents and just plain “roughin” it out in the open. Officers were accorded the pleasure of tents and cots.
Police had no complaints today on the behavior of the regimental personnel who roamed all over the city until late hours of the night. Armorer Ezrael J. Grandshaw reported that more than 200 men took advantage of the hot shower facilities at the State Armory.