DALTON — Albert H. Foster, dean of Berkshire County furniture dealers, announced today that he has sold his active interest in his store after 44 years in business. M. Harry Rohan of Pittsfield has taken over the stock in the Union Block quarters, effective immediately.
Mr. Foster will not wholly sever his connections with the store, but will serve in an advisory capacity, his successor having no previous experience in the furniture business.
The name of Foster and fine furniture have been associated so long in Dalton that they are practically synonymous.
It was back in 1890, April 1, to be exact, that Mr. Foster came to Dalton from Calais, Me., his birthplace. As a boy he had learned the trade of cabinet maker.
Shortly after arriving here he entered the employ of the late Frank W. Strong, who conducted a furniture, hardware and plumbing business in the old Union Block.
In 1895, Mr. Foster purchased the furniture portion of the business, moving his stock from the ground floor to the second floor of the building. In February 1914, the block was destroyed by fire. Mr. Foster lost part of his stock, which was covered by insurance.
While the block was being rebuilt, Mr. Foster conducted his business in his home, now 409 Main Street. When the building was completed in September 1914, he took quarters on the ground floor, where he had since been continuously in business.
During his many years in business, Mr. Foster stocked only the highest quality furniture. His reputation for reliability attracted customers from out of town.
Mr. Foster has three sons. Stephen, who was a crack athlete at Dalton High School, is a statistician employed by the Norton Company of Worcester. He attended Cornell University and graduated from the Houghton College of Mines, Houghton, Mich.
George, a graduate of Clark University, Worcester, is a teacher in a junior high school in that city. Harry, a graduate of Cornell, is a mechanical engineer employed by the Boardman Company of New York City.
Mr. Foster's wife died several years ago.