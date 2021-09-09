One of Pittsfield’s early landmark houses is still being lived in, and by several families.
It is the old Goodman House at 1112 North St. This house, now cut up into apartments and almost obscured from the street by trees and shrubbery, was once the home of William W. Goodman, a gentleman farmer who owned considerable land in the northern section of the city during the mid 19th century. He was born in Greenbush, N.Y., in 1814 and came to Pittsfield as a young man. At one time his land ran from the North Street house east to Benedict Road and west to the Pittsfield Cemetery area.
Goodman married Mary Elizabeth Janes of Pittsfield in 1842, and had five daughters. The youngest of them married William C. Stevenson, who was active in business and civic circles here. One of their daughters is Miss Mary Goodman Stevenson, who now lives at 731 Holmes Road.
Goodman died suddenly in 1861, and his property was sold at auction. According to Miss Stevenson’s records, the extensive real estate brought only $14,507 and the personal estate $1,448, a considerable financial loss to his widow.
Miss Stevenson’s mother left the North Street house when she was 7. Miss Stevenson has in her possession a photograph of the house, probably taken early in the 20th century, on which her mother wrote that the house was more than 100 years old. It is not known who built the house originally. Her mother also wrote on the back of the picture that the front porch that had been added “spoiled the antique effect.”
At any rate, several families are still using the old house. It was bought two years ago by Mr. and Mrs. Robert S. Mazur, who live there with their five children.
They plan further renovations of the apartments.