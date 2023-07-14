Eagle Archives, July 14, 1959: 7 kids learn the hard way: Please don't eat the posies

Seven Pittsfield youngsters ranging in age from 3 to 6 learned the hard way yesterday that flowers are meant to look at, not to eat.
The children were rushed to St. Luke's Hospital shortly before 1 p.m. by their mothers after four of them suddenly became violently nauseated and admitted that they had eaten something out of a neighborhood garden.
Dr. A. G. Massimiano called in Dick L. Boyce, county horticulturist, to find out what the children had eaten and to determine whether it might be poisonous. Mr. Boyce identified the plant as "baptisia australis," commonly known as "blue false indigo."
The youngsters had eaten the seed pots from the plant. The flower is a member of the pea family and the seed pods look much like peas. Mr. Boyce said some of the youngsters opened the pods and ate the seeds, while others ate pod and all. The county horticulturist made a quick trip to the Berkshire Garden Center to make certain of his identification of the plant.
"I checked my books and could find no record of its being poisonous," said Mr. Boyce, "but just to make certain I called the reference library at the Brooklyn Botanical Garden and they confirmed my opinion."
Mr. Boyce said the Brooklyn experts told him the plant acts as an emetic. This apparently was the case with the four youngsters who became ill first. The other three, however, apparently are made of stronger stuff. It took three doses of emetic administered in the hospital emergency room to get those three to vomit.
During this process it was learned that, in addition to the pods, at least two of the youngsters also had eaten some sort of red berries which were not identified.
One of the children, 6-year-old Thomas Myers of 11 Parker St., was kept in the hospital and still wasn't feeling too chipper today. The others were sent home after the emergency treatment.
They were Deborah Jean McGrail, 3, and her 4-year-old brother, Mark Robert; Kevin Fowler, 4, and his 6-year-old sister, Deborah Ann; Mary Beth Barbarotta, 6, and her 4-year-old brother, Charles Michael. The Barbarottas live at 14 Parker St., the others all live at 11 Parker St.
"You can bet they won't be eating any more unidentified berries in a hurry," said Mr. Boyce.