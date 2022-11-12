Eagle Archives, Nov. 12, 1938: Shaker sisters of Colonie find haven at New Lebanon

With the passing of the Shaker settlement at Colonie, N.Y., sister Mary Frances Dahn and Grace M. Dahn of the South Family, have started life anew at the North Family of Shakers on Mt. Lebanon.
When Eldress Anna Case of the Colonie settlement died they lost the only mother they had ever known. They had lived in Colonie since Mary was 3 and Grace was 11. There they were educated and taught the thrifty ways of the colony. In 1929, Sister Mary was graduated from the Chicago School for Practical Nurses. She also established a creditable business in raising birds — especially canaries. Besides assisting in managing the colony, she found time to grow choice flowers and cultivate a rock garden and aquarium.
When she and her sister decided to join at Mount Lebanon, she disposed of everything except her choicest pets. Sister Grace brought her music.
They arrived Oct. 23, homesick and lonely. But so warm was their reception that they quickly adapted themselves to the change.
What they do miss, however, is the roar of the airplanes at the Albany Airport and the floodlights that had become part of their lives. The Berkshires, they say, are quite a change from the flat country at Colonie. All seems so different — and yet they are cheerful as they go about arranging their rooms.
As is the custom, each sister has her own livingroom and bedroom combined. Sister Mary has a large room on the third floor. She has placed her bed in a closet when not in use, however, to make room for her six cages of canaries (two snowy white ones), a parrot named "Lorrie," which also is her sister's pet, and a large bowl of guppies. The room also resembles a miniature green house since she has in it a quantity of plants and flowers in full bloom.
Sister Grace has her room on the second floor, a home-like retreat where she has a piano, radio and family pictures. The two small easy chairs were especially made for her since she is a tiny person.
"We could not help but love it here," the sisters say. "All have been so kind and friendly."