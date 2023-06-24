<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From the June 24, 1977, Eagle

Eagle Archives, June 24, 1977: Silly goose falls for chicks

If a mother goose can’t tell the difference between a goose egg and a hen’s egg, maybe it’s not surprising that she isn’t any better at distinguishing between a gosling and a chick. But in any case Zeke, a grey goose, is fussing over her bonus babies like a mother hen.

Neither Springside Park zookeeper George I. Jenks or Mrs. Donald M. Viner of the Hancock Shaker Village farm (the Viners lent Zeke, along with an assortment of chickens and ducks, to the zoo) can remember ever seeing anything like it.

Zeke, who is sitting on six genuine goose eggs, hatched two chicks a few days ago and Jenks says that “she’s taking good care of them, sheltering them, and keeping them warm.”

“She thinks they’re goslings. I hope she doesn’t take them swimming — I don’t think they’ll make it,” Mrs. Viner says.

There’s no water available in the poultry pen at the zoo, so mother and adopted offspring may never face that moment of truth.

Jenks says Zeke will probably find the chicks don’t need much looking after in three or four weeks.

“Then they’ll probably revert to a chicken way of life,” he says.

Mrs. Viner isn’t sure about that. “Geese, ducks and chickens are not very smart. She calls them and the little chickens go right over and go under her wing. They may never know they’re chickens.”

Apparently, Zeke wasn’t worried because the babies were a bit premature. A hen’s egg hatches in 21 days, while a goose egg takes 28.

This Story in History is selected from the archives by Jeannie Maschino, The Berkshire Eagle.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all