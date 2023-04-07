Eagle Archives, April 7, 1944: Woman swoons in local store at sight of Sinatra picture

Women employees of England Brothers' record department learned yesterday afternoon why the term "weaker sex" is in such general use. Yes, the latest in national foolishness, a Sinatra swoon, had a belated but protracted Pittsfield premiere, but this one was different. She wasn't a starry-eyed, ankle socks teen-aged miss, but a mellowing 35 or so.
At any rate, she passed dead away at the sight of a cardboard picture of The Voice, according to Mrs. Howard Roan, manager of the department. Anxious employees, intent on rendering first aid, rushed to her prostrate form, but were rebuffed, and sharply, by two companions, who said smelling salts or any such nonsense just wasn't needed. They played one of "his" records to revive her and as soon as he came on, her condition took a sharp turn for the better.
Her eyes opened, and so did her voice. In a few seconds she and her associates in madness were splitting the air with screams that were a cross between frenzied delight and agonizing distress.
Employees were baffled, talked of eviction proceedings, but a tolerant general manager let them go. Punishment of the larynges continued through several more pieces to both the amusement and disgust of an ever increasing audience.
As they left, they placed heavily rouged lips on his lips, his eyes, his nose, his cheeks, and yes, his hair.