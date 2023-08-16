Eagle Archives, Aug. 16, 1977: The music nearly stunk

LENOX — They couldn't exactly say the music smelled at Tanglewood last night, but they came close to having a reason.
During the second of five selections in a Festival of Contemporary Music concert, a young skunk ambled out of the nearby woods and into the Theatre. While pianist Gilbert Kalish played on, the visitor walked quietly down the aisle, like any polite latecomer, and took a chair about a third of the way back in the center section.
The trouble was, he was sitting under somebody's chair. And only a couple of chairs away sat Paul Fromm, head of the Fromm Music Foundation at Harvard, which cosponsors the annual week-long showcase of new music.
Most of the audience of about 750 was unaware of the unexpected company's arrival, and only the listeners along the aisle were distracted from Kalish's performance of Roger Sessions' Pieces for Piano. Yehudi Wyner's Serenade for seven instruments, which followed, also went off without interruption as the visitor nosed around on the floor for crumbs.
Things began to get malodorous during the intermission after Wyner's piece, however. Word spread among the chatting concertgoers that there was an uninvited guest in the house. And when the bell sounded for the second half of the concert to begin, there was no way of getting people to sit down in the center section.
Repeat dimmings of the houselights failed to stop the chattering and clear the aisles. House manager James Whitaker tried next, coming out onto the stage and begging the audience to sit down.
"These things happen every summer," he said, "and if we'll all be patient, everything will take care of itself."
Nature took its course all right — human nature. The show still couldn't go on.
Next, David Alpert, head of the guides who assist Tanglewood musicians and audiences, was dispatched from the stage with a corrugated box to try his luck. Alpert looked brave but he was saved by a woman who stood up near the bushy fellow and addressed the crowd.
"That skunk was under my seat the whole first half of the concert and he minded his business," she said. "I say let's be quiet and get on with the show."
She sat down and so, with hardly a murmur, did the rest of the crowd. When the concert ended, the skunk was still under the chair. And, except for those who didn't like the products of contemporary composers, nobody had an excuse to say that the concert stunk.