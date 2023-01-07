Eagle Archives, Jan. 7, 1960: Soldier-artist from Adams is busy man at Ft. Rucker

Off-duty GIs at an isolated Army installation in Alabama are painting pictures as a substitute for painting the town red, their teacher, a 25-year-old Berkshire County soldier-artist, reported this week.
S.4C John D. Maziarz of Adams, home on holiday leave from Ft. Rucker, Ala., said he teaches painting to two classes of GIs and civilians on the base, organizes painting exhibitions and runs a crew of stage-set painters for the Ft. Rucker dramatic society.
He does a little painting himself, too. He said he paints all day for Uncle Sam — illustrations for Army training manuals — and all night for himself — "romantic abstracts."
A one-man show of his GI paintings last fall earned him a special commendation from the Army's Special Services.
Like a maestro, he directs his 20 students simultaneously in oils, charcoal, pastel, water, mosaic and tempera. "Some of them show real talent," he said, "and all of them show interest. We are planning an arts festival for all the students at the base this spring."
In short, neither he nor his students have much time to paint the town red, and, anyway, there isn't any town to paint red. Young Maziarz said his station is 90 miles south of Montgomery in a literal and cultural desert. The few civilians around, he said, are mostly dependents of Air Force personnel attached to the base.
Bachelor Maziarz was drafted a year ago last September following completion of his master's degree in fine arts at Columbia University. He left behind him a distinguished beginning in local art circles. His works have won prizes at Great Barrington, Springfield, Boston and Albany shows. Two paintings received Berkshire Art Assn. awards in 1956, among them "Seminary Entrance," which was purchased for the museum and is currently on exhibit there.
He might have anticipated Army duty in Rome or Paris — or even Ravenna. But no — Ft. Rucker. Artists need isolation and quiet. He explained his prodigious activities this way: "It was just for something to do." Shades of the prisoner drawing pictures on the walls of his cell.