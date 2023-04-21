Eagle Archives, April 21, 1948: South Church ceiling crashes during night

There is a gaping 30 by 40-foot hole in the ceiling of the South Congregational Church on South Street. Perhaps 40 mahogany-backed pews lie shattered under more than 15 tons of plaster that crashed into the body of the church sometime between 9:30 and 10 last night. Grayish cotton wool insulation covers the pulpit, and lies thick on almost every available surface.
Sexton Cornelius J. Bailey said he heard the crash last night from downstairs in the parish house. Rev. and Mrs. Floyd L. Roberts were in the study, and choir master Anthony Reese was in the Blue Room. They thought the tremendous thudding sounds came from downstairs.
Looking at the roof through the huge hole this morning, Mr. Bailey pointed to a small rectangular opening through which bright daylight beamed. He said it wasn't there 10 days ago, the last time he inspected the ceiling for leaks. This fact, coupled with the almost square incision in the ceiling, made Mr. Bailey think that lightning caused the disaster. A third argument that it was lightning is the fact that only one section of steel mesh is left hanging from the ceiling. Everywhere else, the mesh came cleanly with the plaster.
If it was lightning, this wouldn't be the first time it has struck the 98-year-old building. More than 50 years ago, a bolt struck the steeple, and not long afterwards, a wind storm was reported to have blown off a second steeple. And it will be remembered that not long after the church was built, it was burned to the ground.
Only three years ago, Mr. Bailey reported, the ceiling and the walls were repainted, and new windows installed. Looking at the inch-thick insulation covering the floor, he said it was lucky the new carpet had not yet been laid.
When reached at the church at noon today, Mr. Roberts said he could not say whether lightening caused the destruction. "Unless it was lightning, the financial responsibility devolves upon the congregation," he explained.
The minister said he heard two distinct blows, and the windows shuddered where he was sitting in the parish study.
"This Sunday we will meet in Barrett Memorial Hall," he said, adding that at the soonest possible moment an inspector will be brought to the church to determine exactly how it happened.