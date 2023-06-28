Eagle Archives, June 28, 1943: Rawhide hammer keeps Southfield factory busy

SOUTHFIELD — A small service flag containing 10 stars, one fifth of the total employees, hangs over the office door of the Turner & Cook firm, the only industry in this village. One of the stars represents an aviation-mechanic, now at Greenville, S.C., who before leaving for the service invented a rawhide mallet hammer and fillers which he uses in his work and which has started to revolutionize work in airplane and small arms factories throughout the nation.
The inventor, Myles Stevens, worked for Turner & Cook for nine years. One day he approached Hadley Turner and Palmer Cook, plant owners and operators, with a proposition on a hammer made of a rawhide, one which would withstand as much pounding as steel, but at the same time would not damage bolt threads or other materials during the hammering.
Told to go ahead and see what he could do, Mr. Stevens labored for six months, trying various methods, until he struck the one now in use, which has been patented. After he received his tool kit as an aviation mechanic, he sent to his former employers asking for a hammer of his own make.
The inventor is not the only one seeking these hammers today. Orders are coming in daily for some of the seven sizes in which the rawhide hammer fillers and rawhide mallets are manufactured. Every order to date, with one exception, has carried the highest possible priority rating, which in itself, indicates the purchasers are leading firms in the war effort — airplane motor factories and small arms.
The new hammer and mallet is made by a process of lamination. Round pieces of rawhide are cut to the desired size, glued with a modernized treatment similar to that used to treat the cloth fabric on airplanes. Then comes the exacting task of drilling small holes through from end to end, into which are placed long pieces of rawhide which is also glued. The handles are inserted and the tool is ready for use.
The local firm has eight to ten men at work on this new product daily. Whip centers, belt pins and bass viol strings are manufactured as usual in this 45 years’ old manufacturing plant. The owners state they are prepared, provided they are able to obtain materials in the future as in the past, to handle the orders for hammer fillers and mallets, without any interruption in the operation schedule for the other products. The new articles have been on the market about four months.