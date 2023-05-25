Eagle Archives, May 25, 1956: Stompers, on TV tonight, win college jazz contest

WILLIAMSTOWN — The Spring Street Stompers of Williams College, newly heralded as the best collegiate jazz band in the country, will play this evening on Steve Allen's "Tonight" television program over WRGB-TV, Schenectady, N.Y.
The Stompers won a national collegiate jazz contest sponsored by the Rudolph Wurlitzer Co. Their prizes, in addition to the television appearance, include a recording audition with RCA Victor and a Wurlitzer electronic instrument for Williams.
The seven-man aggregation won the Arthur Godfrey talent contest last year and appeared on the Godfrey television show in January 1955. They also have demonstrated their Dixieland style at Carnegie Hall and at the Savoy, a Boston jazz spot. The group is booked for the last two weeks in July at Nick's in Greenwich Village, and plans are being made for an appearance at the Newport (R.I.) Jazz Festival this summer.
The Stompers made their farewell appearance in Williamstown last night under the auspices of the Pine Cobble School scholarship fund. Three members of the group, trombonist Jim Hayne of Verona, N.J., bass player Tom Yankus of Wallingford, Conn., and banjo player Bill Fischer of North Darien, Conn., will graduate from Williams next month.
Other members of the group are cornet player Bob Ritter of Dalton, Pa., drummer John Rogers of Evanston, Ill., pianist Don Coates of Verona, N.J., and clarinetist Walt Lehman, a teacher at Pine Cobble.
In the Wurlitzer contest, judged by Dave Brubeck, Duke Ellington, the Dorsey brothers, Don Elliot, and Ralph Flanagan, the Stompers' tape recording won out over records of five other finalists. Also in the finals were Westlake College of California, the University of Pennsylvania, State Teachers College in New York City, the University of Florida, and the University of North Carolina.