Eagle Archives, Nov. 7, 1956: Lee church counts two fires in its history of 100 years

LEE — St. George’s Church, Episcopal, scheduled to observe its 100th anniversary Friday, has survived two fires, one of which destroyed the first church building and the second of which gutted the present building.
According to a history of the church outlined by the rector, the Rev. Douglas J. Berndt, land for St. George’s was made adequate for a church building when in 1856 a group of “friendly Congregationalists” gave the Episcopalians a strip of property along Franklin Street. This provided access to a lot the Episcopal parish owned south of Franklin Street.
At this time, Episcopal services were being held at the old Methodist Meeting House.
The first St. George’s Church was completed in 1858, only to be destroyed by fire on Christmas Day, 1860. All that was recovered in a reasonably usable condition was the church Bible.
The present marble church was built with stone from Lee quarries in 1863.
A second fire struck again in 1879, destroying the interior. Since that time, the interior has been refurnished twice.
In 1902, the parish purchased the Bottomly house, which stood at the southwest corner of Franklin and High streets at the site later occupied by the Greenock Inn. The house was moved to the opposite corner, to what was known as the Bryning lot where the building is now used as a rectory.
Plans for the building of a parish house were made under the rectorship of the Rev. Frank C. Wheelock. The plans were carried out by Benjamin Teale and Richard Cahill, who were acting on behalf of the vestry. Mr. Wheelock had left the local church and a replacement had not yet been appointed when the parish house was constructed.
Others who have been foremost in the history of the church, according to Mr. Berndt, have been Lester Filley Esq., who launched the organization of the parish; Thomas Oman, who gave generously; and Richard J. Cahill, who since 1902 has served “faithfully and unstintingly.”
Present vestrymen of St. George’s are senior warden, Thomas W. McClelland; junior warden, Mr. Cahill; treasurer, Raymond C. Pecon; clerk, George Kurosaka; Elmer V. Forrest, Theodore Crittendon, George Simmons, John E. Blake Jr., and Richard P. Davis.
“When during the past 100 years, hard times and other discouraging factors have distressed the church,” Mr. Berndt states, “a small core of faithful people have always stood by St. George’s.”