Eagle Archives, May 18, 1967: St. Luke's Parish, Lanesboro, will observe its bicentennial

LANESBORO — St. Luke's Episcopal Parish, the second oldest in the Western Massachusetts Diocese, is laying plans to celebrate its bicentennial this year with a special observance Oct. 18. St. James' Parish, Great Barrington, is the oldest.
The first service was conducted in the home of William Bradley on Oct. 2, 1767, just north of where the Stone Church now stands, by the Rev. Samuel Andrews of Connecticut. Services were later held in a schoolhouse until a wooden frame church was built in 1784 on the site of the Stone Church.
Clayton S. Bradley, a direct descendant of William Bradley, is a member of the parish and of the bicentennial planning committee. The committee held its organizational meeting last Sunday, which, being Pentecost, was the "birthday" of the Christian Church. He was born in the Bradley homestead now owned by John D. Brombach.
The Rev. Gideon Bostwick, St. Luke's first rector, received $150 and 15 cords of wood annually for his services. Throughout the Revolutionary War, Bostwick remained a Tory. During his rectorship, the church in the United States passed from "dependency of the Church of England" into a "free and independent national church."
The Stone Church was built in 1836 and used until 1959, when services were discontinued because of the many repairs necessary to make the building safe. The total cost of construction was $3,694.67, and the money was raised by the sale of pews and by subscription. Over the years, a chandelier and stained glass windows were added, the pews were recushioned, the floors recarpeted and the church painted.
In the "Story of a Wilderness Settlement" written for the Lanesboro bicentennial, Mrs. Frances Bostwick tells how the church was struck by lightning in 1858 on the northwest pinnacle of the tower. The bolt leaped from there to the roof, tore the rafters on both sides, entered the church by the northeast window and passed on to the ground, damaging everything in its path.
The first rector at the Stone Church was the Rev. S.B. Shaw, whose young son, the organist at the church, was accidentally killed on the Fourth of July, 1842, by the "bursting of a cannon" in the center of town.
One of the ministers, the Rev. Charles J. Palmer, became well known as a missionary and historian. He left the local parish in 1899 after 19 years' service, and for 27 years traveled throughout the county by horse and buggy, stagecoach and train, ministering in jails, poor houses, orphanages, and reform schools. He wrote the "History of Lanesborough" which was published in 1902. He retired at the age of 88 after traveling 35,000 miles and preaching 10,000 sermons.