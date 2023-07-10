Eagle Archives, July 10, 1937: Catholic church in Hinsdale oldest original edifice now

HINSDALE — Within a few weeks the first St. Patrick’s Church in Hinsdale will be closed, and the new building opened for use.
St. Patrick’s was built in 1852 to accommodate communicants in Hinsdale, Dalton, Peru, Washington, Middlefield, Becket and Windsor. Prior to that, mass was said occasionally in the home of Mrs. Patrick Macken, but more often people walked to Pittsfield to attend service at St. Joseph’s.
Early Sunday morning, 20 or more Hinsdale people would start over Tully Mountain, (up Curtiss Street), and proceed down South Street in Dalton, to Pittsfield, traveling the nine miles to and from Pittsfield. On the way through Dalton they would be joined by many Dalton families, afoot, for the same purpose.
St. Patrick’s Church was built in 1852 by the Rev. Patrick Cuddihy (St. Joseph’s) and continued as a mission of Pittsfield, until 1868, when conditions warranted establishing a separate parish. The Rev. A. Romano was sent to Hinsdale as first resident priest. Previous to 1868, one would come periodically from Pittsfield. On Sunday, Sept. 19, 1869, the church was dedicated. From the Pittsfield Sun of Sept. 30, 1869, we read:
“On Sunday, the 19th inst., the Catholic Church of Hinsdale was dedicated. In the absence of the bishop, the ceremony was performed by the Rev. P. J. Linden, V. G., assisted by Rev. G. Haskins of Boston, Rev. E. H. Purcell of Pittsfield, and Rev. A. Romano, pastor of the church. There was a good attendance not only of Catholics, but of other denominations.”
St. Peter’s in Great Barrington was built in 1855; St. Mary’s in Lee, in 1856; the West Stockbridge Church in 1871; St. Francis in North Adams, was started in 1867. St. Patrick’s in Hinsdale is the oldest, standing, Catholic Church edifice in the Berkshires, and is one of the pioneer parishes in Western Massachusetts. Present plans are to take down this building when the new church is completed. The new St. Joseph’s in Pittsfield was dedicated in 1866.
On February 12, 1844, the Rev. John D. Brady of Hartford, who had been appointed pastor at Chicopee, bought for $200 a site on Melville Street, where now stands Notre Dame, and there built before the end of the year a plain frame church, the mother of all Catholic churches in Berkshire. Holy Cross College, Worcester, was built in 1843.