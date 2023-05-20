Eagle Archives, May 20, 1974: Ceremony marks designation of poet's home as landmark

AUSTERLITZ, N.Y. — The designation of the late Edna St. Vincent Millay’s Steepletop as a National Historic Landmark was noted Saturday in a ceremony atop a rolling field overlooking a panoramic view of the Taconic Hills.
The 600-acre farm, located two miles up a bumpy dirt road from Route 22 in this tiny Columbia County hamlet, was from 1925 until the lyric poet’s death in 1950, a refuge for her and her husband, Eugen Boissevain.
Their graves are about one mile from the farmhouse, down a birch-lined trail and marked by a large boulder, a simple plaque and linked fencing.
Steepletop, named for the conical pink wildflower that grows there, is now occupied by the poet’s younger sister, Norma Millay Ellis, and her husband, painter Charles Ellis.
The estate is being transformed into an artists’ colony where painters, writers and sculptors can come to work, free of pressures and restraints from the outside.
The pastoral isolation of Steepletop is perhaps reflected in the fact that it actually received its historical landmark designation (for “exceptional value in commemorating or illustrating the history of the United States”) in 1972, two years prior to Saturday’s ceremony.
Norma Millay Ellis, a vibrant woman with shoulder length gray hair, explained the delay with a smile, telling the 180 persons who gathered that she had spent the last two years “picking up sticks” to prepare for the ceremony.
The ceremony was also designed, she noted, to seek support from the invited guests for the Millay Colony. “A colony like this,” she said, “can sort of take over.”
Conrad S. Spohnholz, general director of the MacDowell Colony in Peterborough, N.H., and an officer in the Millay Colony, made a pitch for funds at the end of the ceremony, commenting ruefully that in order to provide an artists’ retreat from the outside world it is necessary to get financial assistance from it.
The formal presentation of the plaque designating Steepletop a historic landmark was made by Gene Peluso of the National Park Service’s New York City office.
Peluso also read a letter of congratulations from Sen. Jacob Javits, R-N.Y.
Highlight of the ceremony was an hour of dramatic readings from Millay’s work by two actors, Roscoe Lee Browne and Anthony Berbe, that drew appreciative applause from the audience.