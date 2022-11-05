Eagle Archives, Nov. 5, 1971: Popularity of Ice Glen parade may threaten forest, marchers

STOCKBRIDGE — The success of last Friday’s second revival of the ancient and honorable Ice Glen torchlight parade may be too much of a good thing, according to one of the organizers.
Stephen Holtzman said last night that this year’s participants numbered approximately 950, almost double the 547 who marched through the glen a year ago. If the parade is held again next year, he fears the geometric progression will draw 2,000 persons.
Holtzman suggested a hiatus of perhaps three or four years before holding the event again, and then limiting it to townspeople. He said this might be done by advertising it by word of mouth or chain telephone calls, rather than by releases to newspapers and radio stations, which attracted people from distant points and neighboring towns both this year and last.
“It is a miracle that people didn’t get hurt,” Holtzman said. Those in front of the line got through the glen in less than an hour. But then bottlenecks developed, and Fire Chief Francis L. Pilling held groups at the entrance for as long as an hour before allowing them to proceed.
Holtzman also said that the perfect weather and bright moonlight were “a gift from God” and helped prevent accidents.
He also mentioned that the event is very risky for the forest. “I’m sure the trees don’t like all that smoke,” he said, and a fire would have been disastrous.
A debt of gratitude is owed to all the volunteers, Holtzman said, particularly the 60 who spent five hours in the glen. He also mentioned Stockbridge School students who carved the 35 jack-o’lanterns; the North Family Joiners of Hartsville, who made the 95 torches; David Mackie and David Root, students at Monument Mountain High School who worked to clear the trail and repair a broken bridge before the event; the Drop-In Center at St. Paul’s Church; the Rev. Thomas R. Minifie and Mrs. Stephen Rose, who were in charge of refreshments; Kiwanians, who manned the campfires in Recreation Park; and all the volunteer firemen and auxiliary police.
Holtzman concluded by saying that he wanted to work on the parade because he is so proud of the town and finds it a privilege to live here. He also suggested that the beauty of Ice Glen can best be appreciated by walking through it in the daytime.