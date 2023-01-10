Eagle Archives, Jan. 10, 1949: Stockbridge to get tablet from namesake in England

STOCKBRIDGE — In announcing the end of the successful operation, "Stockbridge Unlimited," Mrs. Charles P. Morrow, president of the organization, reports that the citizens of Stockbridge, England, have sent to this town a tablet of English oak emblazoned with the arms of the Borough of Stockbridge and bearing a message of gratitude carved upon it.
The tablet, which has already arrived in New York, is still en route to Stockbridge. Its expected arrival was announced by the Rev. Michael Wilkinson of Stockbridge, England, in a letter to Mrs. Morrow, in which he concludes:
"I hope that you will be able to find some suitable place in the American Stockbridge for the tablet to be erected as a lasting memorial of your kindness and our gratitude … The carving was done by the craftsman who did our War Memorial Tablet … and before being dispatched was exhibited at the big Arts and Crafts Exhibition in Southampton."
Inspired by the "Miracle of Dunkirk" and other instances where towns in this country had given material aid to their namesakes in Europe and England, "Stockbridge Unlimited" was organized last February at the suggestion of Mrs. William Penn Cresson.
During the summer, some 800 pounds of clothing were collected by "Stockbridge Unlimited." Help in actual shipment of the clothing to England was given by the St. George's Society in New York, an organization founded to help British people in distress. At the same time more than $500 was contributed by the people of Stockbridge to buy foodstuffs. The food was sent through CARE, which, because of the large order, contributed an additional $250 worth of food.
During the fall, "Stockbridge Unlimited" collected additional clothing and money and the final act of the organization was sending the seven CARE packages to Stockbridge, England, in time for Christmas.
In his letter to Mrs. Morrow, Mr. Wilkinson regretted that the tablet would not reach Stockbridge before Christmas, but shipping formalities there had caused the delay.