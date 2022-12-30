Eagle Archives, Dec. 30, 1939: Store changes after four generation ownership

STOCKBRIDGE — Edward L. Pilling, manager of the plumbing and heating department of the M. and J.M. VanDeusen Company for 10 years, announced today he will take over that department in his own name. Mr. Pilling has been working for the company for the last 27 years. This change breaks a continuous VanDeusen ownership of four generations.
The building in which the shop was originally established, proudly bears the date 1845. It is one of the oldest plumbing concerns under the same name and in the same location in Berkshire County. Mark VanDeusen was of the fourth generation to operate the establishment.
In recent years the front of the store has been remodeled to accommodate a shoe repair shop, but the addition left the main building essentially unchanged. The addition, however, necessitated the removal of the old double doors with the hand wrought hardware, so well known about the town.
In the early days, the store was a tin shop, and even today in the workshop in the rear of the building are to be found some of the original work benches and a few of the tools that were used by the tinsmiths. The tops of the benches are at least three inches thick.
Stored in the attic are scores of patterns, innumerable odds and ends, that date back to the early days of the store. There are even a few old handwrought quart milk cans of exceptional workmanship as well as spouts for coffee and tea pots, handles, ears, etc.
In the old days, the tin carts used to start from the shop and peddle tinware throughout the countryside, in exchange for cash or junk, or perhaps rags and papers. A fire a few years ago destroyed the last remaining tin wagon which closely resembled an old-fashioned stage coach.
Mr. VanDeusen, at present, is visiting at the home of his daughter, Mrs. Edward Brady, in Dallas, Texas. He will still operate his paint and hardware business in the same location, but the store will remain closed until his return.
Mr. Pilling will operate the plumbing and heating business from his home on East Street after Jan. 1.